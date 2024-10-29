Snap backs FY24 adjusted operating expense view $2.425B-$2.525B

The company said in prepared remarks ahead of its quarterlyearnings call “From a cost structure perspective, we are tracking well against our full year cost structure guidance. For Infrastructure, our guidance was for quarterly costs of $0.83 to $0.85 per DAU. We hit the mid-point of this range in Q3, and with growing ML and AI capacity utilization being partially offset by the benefit of recent pricing improvements, we anticipate being nearer the top end of this range in Q4. For all Other Cost of Revenue, our guidance range was 19% to 21% of revenue. We came in at the low end of this range in Q3, and anticipate being within the range again in Q4. For Adjusted Operating Expenses we provided full year guidance of $2.425 billion to $2.525 billion. In Q3 our annualized run rate was consistent with the low end of this range, and with modest sequential growth forecasted for Q4, we expect to be near the low end of the range for the full year. For SBC and related expenses, we guided for a range of $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion for the full year. In Q3, the annualized run rate of our SBC expense was below the low end of this range. We anticipate modest sequential growth in SBC expense in Q4 and therefore anticipate we will come in 4% to 5% below the low end of our guidance range for the full year. Given the revenue range above, and the progress we have made to optimize our cost structure, we estimate that Adjusted EBITDA will be between $210 million and $260 million in Q4. Given the strength of our balance sheet, our progress towards sustained free cash flow generation, and our desire to opportunistically manage our share count for the benefit of our long term shareholders, we have authorized a new share repurchase program in the amount of $500 million. As we move forward, we will remain focused on prioritizing our investments carefully to drive topline growth alongside improved financial performance.”

