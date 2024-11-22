Snap alleges New Mexico ‘mischaracterized’ investigation, The Verge reports

Snap (SNAP) has filed a motion to dismiss New Mexico’s lawsuit over Snap’s alleged child safety issues with predators, saying the complaint misrepresents the state’s investigation, The Verge’s Lauren Feiner reports. In the motion, Snap says AG Raul Torrez’s complaint makes “patently false” allegations, and particularly misrepresents its own undercover investigation, in which the AG’s office created a decoy 14-year-old account, and that the state “repeatedly mischaracterizes” its internal documents, including blaming Snap for choosing “not to store child sex abuse images” and suggesting it failed to provide them to law enforcement. Lauren Rodriguez, director of communications for the New Mexico Department of Justice, says Snap wants to dismiss the case to “to avoid accountability for the serious harm its platform causes to children.” In a statement, she says, “The evidence we have presented-including internal documents and findings from our investigation-clearly demonstrates that Snap has long known about the dangers on its platform and has failed to act.”

