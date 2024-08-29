Snap Up 2 Retail Stocks With Solid Earnings and Room to Grow

The U.S. economy remains resilient even though the interest rate is currently at its 23-year high and the inflation rate is still elevated. Despite a tough scenario, consumer spending remains resilient. Consequently, the retail sector has flourished over the past year.

We have selected two retailers with solid earnings estimate revisions and strong potential for stock price appreciation in the near term. These two retailers are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK.

These two companies have seen solid earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. This indicates that market participants are expecting these companies to do good business in the near future. Moreover, the stock prices of these companies have strong upside potential. Finally, each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Thriving Apparel and Shoes Industry to Aid ANF, DECK Stocks

The Zacks-defined Retail - Apparel and Shoes Industry has provided 28.6% returns in the past year, while its year-to-date return is 11.8%. Players in the industry have been benefiting from strong consumer demand for activewear/athleisure products and footwear, and the trend is expected to continue in the second half of 2024.

E-commerce has been playing a crucial role in the athleisure market’s growth. The companies in the segment are looking to build a customer base through websites, social media and other digital channels.

As consumers continue to shop from home, the growth of athletic-inspired apparel and digital sales is likely to continue. Companies focused on expanding their athletic-based apparel lines and building on e-commerce capabilities are expected to witness growth in the long run.

Brand Momentum Drives ANF’s Earnings Estimates

Abercrombie & Fitch has benefited from continued momentum across its both its brands, which bolstered sales in the first half of fiscal 2024. The company witnessed strong sales growth for each of its brands, particularly the Abercrombie brand.

Backed by the strong first-half fiscal 2024 results, ANF has raised its sales and operating margin views for fiscal 2024. ANF anticipates net sales for fiscal 2024 to increase 12-13% from the $4.3 billion reported in the prior year. It earlier expected net sales growth of 10% for fiscal 2024. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to rise in the low-double digits from the $1.06 billion reported in the year-ago period.

Abercrombie & Fitch has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.3% and 52.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the last seven days.



Strong Price Upside for ANF Shares

In the past six months, ANF shares have appreciated 8%. The average stock price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 15.5% from the last closing price of $138.31. The brokerage target stock price is currently in the range of $155-$215.

The chart below shows the price, consensus & surprise of ANF.



Earnings Estimates for DECK on the Rise

Deckers Outdoor has shown robust growth through its strategic focus on expanding its brand presence and strengthening direct-to-consumer channels. This approach, along with a commitment to innovation in product development and a keen focus on international market expansion, has positioned DECK for continued success. DECK’s commitment to elevating renowned brands like UGG and HOKA into global lifestyle icons enhances brand equity and market reach.

DECK continues to expect a 10% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales, reaching $4.7 billion, with HOKA and UGG expected to grow by around 20% and in the mid-single digits, respectively. Management foresees fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $29.75-$30.65 per share, up from $29.16 reported last year. Deckers had earlier guided earnings between $29.50 and $30.00 per share.

Deckers Outdoor has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.5% and 8.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the last 30 days.



Strong Price Upside for DECK Shares

In the past six months, DECK shares have risen 6.1%. The average stock price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 11.6% from the last closing price of $949.58. The brokerage target stock price is currently in the range of $860-$1,350.

The chart below shows the price, consensus & surprise of DECK.



