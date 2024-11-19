News & Insights

Snam’s Successful Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance

November 19, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

SNAM S.p.A. (IT:SRG) has released an update.

Snam S.p.A. has successfully issued a Sustainability-Linked dual tranche bond amounting to approximately 1.5 billion euros, marking a significant step in sustainable finance. The issuance, which includes Snam’s UK market debut, underscores investor confidence in the company’s commitment to CO2 emission reduction and broader climate goals. The bonds attracted demand three times the offer, highlighting the trust in Snam’s strategy amid global geopolitical challenges.

