Snam working on boosting gas storage capacity to 14 bcm - CEO to paper

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Works to increase Italy's gas storage capacity to 14 billion cubic meters (bcm) from around 12 bcm currently available will cost around 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion), the head of gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Stefano Venier told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that Snam had already presented to the government a plan for a new gas storage site near the city of Ravenna, adding he hoped it would be operational by the 2025-26 winter.

($1 = 0.9688 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

