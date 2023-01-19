SRG

Snam to invest 10 bln euros to 2026 for Italy's gas security

January 19, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI will invest 10 billion euros by 2026 to boost its transport, storage and LNG businesses with the aim to increase Italy's energy security and prepare the country for green fuels, it said on Thursday.

Presenting its 2022-2026 strategy, the state-controlled group said a 23% rise in investments compared with its previous plan would translate into a 7% average annual growth for its core earnings in the period.

Snam, which played a key role in filling Italy's gas storage to prepare for the winter with dwindling Russian supplies, extended to 2026 the pledge to increase its dividend per share by at least 2.5% each year from 2023.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

