Snam to buy 33% in Italy's De Nora to boost hydrogen credentials

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam SRG.MI has agreed to buy a 33% stake in Italy's Industrie De Nora from Blackstone BX.N in a deal valuing the clean energy company at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.42 billion) including debt.

In a statement on Thursday, Snam said the deal, which will be completed in the first quarter of next year, will strengthen its position in hydrogen technologies.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

