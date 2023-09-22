Snam raises 500 mln euros with bond exchangeable for Italgas shares

By Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI has raised 500 million euros ($532 million) to fund sustainable projects by selling investors a five-year bond exchangeable for shares in gas distributor Italgas IG.MI, it said on Friday.

The specific structure of the bond and the fact that its proceeds can only be used for investments meeting EU green guidelines helped Snam to reduce its cost of funding, Chief Financial Officer Luca Passa told Reuters.

"The bond aims to raise funds at a competitive cost, with this transaction we will save over 1% on an annual basis compared with a traditional bond," Passa said, adding that by the end of this year the average cost of debt for Snam would be 2%.

Demand from investors was in excess of one and a half times the offer.

The five-year bond carries a 3.25% fixed rate coupon and the exchange option initially concerns around 83.3 million shares of Italgas, approximately 10.3% of its listed share capital.

"It is the first exchangeable bond linked to the EU taxonomy issued in the European capital market in the energy sector," Passa said, adding the funds would be dedicated to three type of investments.

Snam will spend the money on gas grid replacements to make them hydrogen ready, investments in biomethane, and investments to make its compressor stations powered by both gas and electricity.

"We have a target of achieving 80% sustainable finance by 2026, with this transaction we will reach 79% three years ahead of schedule."

BNP Paribas and JPMorgan acted as structuring banks in the bond offering and together with Barclays, BofA Securities and UniCredit, they acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the offering of the bonds and of the share placement.

The exchange price will represent a premium equal to 20% above the 5 euros at which Italgas shares were placed in an accelerated book-building linked to the issuance.

Shares in Italgas were changing hands at 5.06 euros, down 1.56% at 0946 GMT after touching an intraday low of 4.99 euros.

Snam holds a 13.5% stake in Italgas and will retain voting rights and continue to receive dividends on the shares linked to the bond. ($1 = 0.9394 euros)

