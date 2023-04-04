SRG

Snam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora

April 04, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI and the De Nora family have launched an offer to jointly sell a 5% stake in electrode maker Industrie De Nora, Snam said on Tuesday.

After the offering, to be undertaken through an accelerated book building process, Federico De Nora will retain control of the company.

According one bookrunner, the price guidance is 17.08 euros per share compared with a closing price of 18.47 euros on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.