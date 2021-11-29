Snam eyeing investments of 23 bln euros to 2030 to boost green drive

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest gas pipeline company Snam SRG.MI said on Monday it saw 23 billion euros ($26 billion) of investment opportunities to 2030 as it bumps up spending to get its network ready for hydrogen and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

The company said in its business plan the investments would help it drive its earnings from next year to the end of the decade by 6-8% per year as it looks to become net carbon neutral by 2040.

It confirmed a 5% growth in dividends to 2022 with a minimum growth of 2.5% per year to 2025.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.