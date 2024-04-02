Snail (SNAL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Snail, Inc. SNAL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, SNAL’s shares dropped 8.6% in the after-hour trading session on Apr 1, 2024.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During fourth-quarter 2023, SNAL reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 6 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $28.6 million lagged the consensus mark of $31.6 million. The top line rose 86.9% from $15.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was backed by the release of ARK: Survival Ascended.

During the quarter, bookings totaled $52.6 million compared with $11.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter, driven by the strong release of ARK: Survival Ascended on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Operating Highlights

During fourth-quarter 2023, gross profit came in at 9.9 million compared with $2.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net income in the fourth quarter totaled $2.4 million against a net loss of $2.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by reduced general and administrative expenses and lower professional expenses related to compliance with public company requirements and litigation-related expenses. This was partially offset by a rise in advertising and marketing costs and a decline in the income tax benefit for the period.



EBITDA totaled $3.6 million against a loss of $5.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

2023 Highlights

Net revenues in 2023 came in at $60.9 million compared with $74.4 million in 2022.



Bookings in 2023 amounted to $85.7 million compared with $63.7 million in 2022.



Net loss in 2023 came in at $9.1 million against a net income of $1 million reported in 2022.



EBITDA loss totaled $9.7 million compared with $0.7 million a year ago.



In 2023, loss per share came in at 25 cents against a diluted EPS of 3 cents reported in the previous year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $15.2 million compared with $4.9 million in the previous quarter. Operating lease liability, net of the current portion, was $1.4 million, slightly down from $1.8 million in the prior quarter.

