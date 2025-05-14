Snail, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Growth in ARK Franchise

Snail, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenues of $20.1 million, a 42.5% increase, with significant updates on the ARK franchise and new projects.
Snail, Inc. announced its first quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting significant growth driven by its ARK gaming franchise. In Q1 2025, the company saw net revenues increase by 42.5% to $20.1 million, with ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: Survival Ascended together selling over 1.4 million units. Daily active users rose 16% to approximately 243,000 on major gaming platforms. The company also teased new content for its games and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mega Matrix Inc. for joint development of short dramas. While operating expenses increased alongside revenue, resulting in a net loss of $1.9 million, cash reserves grew to $9.4 million. Management expressed optimism for the franchise's future, particularly with the upcoming 10-year anniversary of ARK: Survival Evolved and ongoing initiatives to expand its audience across different platforms.
Potential Positives
- Net revenues increased by 42.5% to $20.1 million compared to $14.1 million in the same period last year, indicating significant growth.
- Notable sales performance in the ARK franchise, with approximately 690,775 units sold for ARK: Survival Evolved and 751,960 units sold for ARK: Survival Ascended in Q1 2025.
- Average daily active users (DAUs) for the ARK franchise increased by approximately 16%, reaching 243,000 on Steam and Epic platforms, suggesting enhanced player engagement.
- Company's unrestricted cash increased to $9.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $7.3 million at the end of the previous year, indicating improved liquidity.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss for Q1 2025 increased to $(1.9) million from $(1.8) million in the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges despite revenue growth.
- Operating losses more than doubled, rising from $(2.2) million to $(4.1) million, suggesting escalating operational inefficiencies.
- Total stockholders' equity decreased from $4.2 million to $3.6 million, reflecting weakening financial health and potential concerns for investors.
FAQ
What were Snail, Inc.'s financial results for Q1 2025?
For Q1 2025, Snail, Inc. reported net revenues of $20.1 million, a 42.5% increase compared to the previous year.
How did the ARK franchise perform in Q1 2025?
The ARK franchise saw strong growth with approximately 690,775 units sold for ARK: Survival Evolved and 751,960 for ARK: Survival Ascended.
What new content was released for the ARK franchise?
New content includes the teaser trailer for ARK: Aquatica and the Astraeos Map as an official partner DLC for ARK: Survival Ascended.
What is the significance of the partnership with Mega Matrix Inc.?
Snail, Inc.'s subsidiary Interactive Films signed a MoU with Mega Matrix for joint development and global distribution of short dramas.
What are Snail's expectations for 2025?
Snail plans to expand its global reach, celebrate the 10-year anniversary of ARK: Survival Evolved, and invest in innovative experiences.
Full Release
CULVER CITY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”),
a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights
ARK Franchise Updates:
ARK: Survival Evolved (“ASE”):
Units sold were approximately 690,775 for the first quarter 2025
Revealed teaser trailer for
ARK: Aquatica
, a new in-house developed downloadable content (“DLC”) expansion map for ASE
ARK: Survival Ascended (“ASA”):
Units sold were approximately 751,960 for the first quarter 2025
Launched the
Astraeos Map
as an Official Partner DLC for ASA
Revealed the official trailer for
ARK: Lost Colony
, the next DLC for ASA produced by Studio Wildcard
ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition (“ARK Mobile”) :
Surpassed 4.8 million downloads as of March 31, 2025
Launched the
Ragnarok
expansion map and the
Extinction
map
In the three months ended March 31, 2025, average DAUs totaled 143,976
Game Portfolio Updates:
Debuted teaser trailers for two in-house developed projects,
Nine Yin Sutra: Wushu
and
Nine Yin Sutra: Immortal
Launched new trailers for upcoming games:
For The Stars
,
Honeycomb: The World Beyond
,
Robots at Midnight
, and
Echoes of Elysium
Celebrated
Bellwright’s
one-year Early Access anniversary in April 2025 and introduced major update with significant content and player-requested features. Bellwright will be making its way to Xbox
Launched
The Cecil: The Journey Begins
and
Chasmal Fear
Company indie publishing label, Wandering Wizards, acquired publishing rights to
Whispers of West Grove
Business Updates:
Company subsidiary Interactive Films LLC (“Interactive Films”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Mega Matrix Inc. (“MPU”) for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas
Management Commentary
Company co-Chief Executive Officer Tony Tian commented: “The first quarter saw sustained growth and strong engagement across our ARK franchise. Our ARK franchise had an increase in daily active users in the first quarter of 2025 of approximately 16%, up to 243,000 on the Steam and Epic platforms, when compared to the same period in 2024. We unveiled and released new maps and DLCs for ASE, ASA, and our mobile title, delivering fresh, immersive experiences that continue to expand the ARK universe and deepen player engagement.
ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition
maintained strong momentum since launch last quarter, a promising indicator of our ongoing efforts to broaden ARK’s audience. The mobile platform removes hardware barriers, opening the franchise to a new and growing player base. In February, we participated in GDC, where we unveiled a series of new trailers, announcements, and upcoming content for the ARK franchise and our broader game portfolio.”
“Next month marks a major milestone: the 10-year anniversary of ASE. This pivotal moment for Snail Games offers an opportunity to celebrate the franchise’s legacy and community. Beyond gaming, we also signed a MoU with Mega Matrix to co-develop at least 10 short dramas. In support of this initiative, we soft-launched Salty TV, our mobile short film platform, last quarter, which currently hosts 49 short dramas. We look forward to finalizing the agreement and working closely with the MPU team to deliver high-quality entertainment content. As we look to the remainder of 2025, our focus remains on expanding global reach, investing in scalable growth, commemorating ARK’s 10-year journey, and continuing to deliver innovative experiences that engage players and audiences across multiple platforms and genres.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Net revenues
for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 42.5% to $20.1 million compared to $14.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in total ARK sales of $2.7 million, an increase in
ARK Mobile
sales of $1.3 million that was driven by the release of
ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition
, and the Company deferring $3.3 million less of its sales during the three months ended March 31, 2025 than it deferred in the same period last year, partially offset by a decrease in revenues related to other games of $1.6 million.
Net loss
for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $(1.9) million compared to $(1.8) million in the same period last year; as a result of the aforementioned increase in net revenue offset by increases in the costs of revenues and operating expenses - a result of the Company’s increased headcount, research and development, and marketing expenses.
Bookings
for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 13.6% to $22.2 million compared to $19.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the releases of
ARK: Survival Ascended
DLC
Astraeos
in the first quarter of 2025, the releases of
Bobs Tall Tales
, and
Bellwright
in the latter quarters of 2024.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”)
for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $(3.2) million compared to $(1.9) million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in benefit from income taxes of $1.0 million, a decrease in interest expense of $0.3 million, and an increase in net loss of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income and interest income – related parties of $0.1 million.
As of March 31, 2025,
unrestricted cash
was $9.4 million compared to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.
Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues, excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Total net revenue
$
20.1
$
14.1
Change in deferred net revenue
2.1
5.5
Bookings
$
22.2
$
19.6
We define EBITDA as net loss before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) benefit from income taxes and (iv) depreciation expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net loss to EBITDA:
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Net loss
$
(1.9
)
$
(1.8
)
Interest income and interest income - related parties
-
(0.1
)
Interest expense
0.1
0.4
Benefit from income taxes
(1.5
)
(0.5
)
Depreciation expense
0.1
0.1
EBITDA
$
(3.2
)
$
(1.9
)
Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 PM ET today to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay via the link
here
or on the Company’s investor relations website at
https://investor.snail.com/
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, on its business and the global economy generally; actions in various countries, particularly in China and the United States, have created uncertainty with respect to tariff impacts on the costs of our merchandise and costs of development; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Company’s current program to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under this share repurchase program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.
Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
About Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:
https://snail.com/
.
Investor Contact:
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
SNAL@gateway-grp.com
Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,359,116
$
7,303,944
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $523,500 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
9,118,269
9,814,822
Accounts receivable - related party
1,332,867
2,336,274
Loan and interest receivable - related party
106,252
105,759
Prepaid expenses - related party
2,536,748
2,521,291
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,468,062
1,846,024
Prepaid taxes
7,174,973
7,318,424
Total current assets
31,096,287
31,246,538
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
935,000
935,000
Accounts receivable – related party, net of current portion
592
1,500,592
Prepaid expenses - related party, net of current portion
9,907,669
9,378,594
Property and equipment, net
4,310,448
4,378,352
Intangible assets, net
2,159,141
973,914
Deferred income taxes
12,852,299
10,817,112
Other noncurrent assets
2,282,709
1,683,932
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
953,082
1,279,330
Total assets
$
64,497,227
$
62,193,364
LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,241,403
$
4,656,367
Accounts payable - related party
15,716,600
15,383,171
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,886,414
4,499,280
Interest payable - related parties
527,770
527,770
Revolving loan
3,000,000
3,000,000
Convertible notes at fair value
2,854,518
-
Current portion of long-term promissory note
2,701,003
2,722,548
Current portion of deferred revenue
3,864,474
3,947,559
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,042,688
1,444,385
Total current liabilities
36,834,870
36,181,080
Accrued expenses
265,251
265,251
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,740,999
21,519,888
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
52,921
57,983
Total liabilities
60,894,041
58,024,202
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,815,355 shares issued and 8,465,080 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and 9,626,070 shares issued and 8,275,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
981
962
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
2,875
2,875
Additional paid-in capital
27,063,795
25,738,082
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(224,202
)
(279,457
)
Accumulated deficit
(14,063,392
)
(12,117,385
)
Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
(3,671,806
)
(3,671,806
)
Total Snail, Inc. equity
9,108,251
9,673,271
Noncontrolling interests
(5,505,065
)
(5,504,109
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,603,186
4,169,162
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity
$
64,497,227
$
62,193,364
Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues, net
$
20,110,872
$
14,115,729
Cost of revenues
14,263,345
12,041,698
Gross profit
5,847,527
2,074,031
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
4,964,351
2,282,040
Research and development
3,609,745
1,776,522
Advertising and marketing
1,306,365
141,030
Depreciation and amortization
67,904
82,338
Total operating expenses
9,948,365
4,281,930
Loss from operations
(4,100,838
)
(2,207,899
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
29,906
99,762
Interest income - related parties
493
499
Interest expense
(80,828
)
(395,964
)
Other income
769,762
227,066
Foreign currency transaction income (loss)
(36,288
)
18,128
Total other income (expense), net
683,045
(50,509
)
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(3,417,793
)
(2,258,408
)
Benefit from income taxes
(1,470,830
)
(477,950
)
Net loss
(1,946,963
)
(1,780,458
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(956
)
(1,129
)
Net loss attributable to Snail, Inc.
$
(1,946,007
)
$
(1,779,329
)
Comprehensive loss statement:
Net loss
$
(1,946,963
)
$
(1,780,458
)
Other comprehensive income (loss) related to foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
33,232
(19,297
)
Other comprehensive income (loss) related to credit adjustments, net of tax
22,023
-
Total comprehensive loss
$
(1,891,708
)
$
(1,799,755
)
Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders:
Basic
$
(441,731
)
$
(385,722
)
Diluted
$
(521,393
)
$
(385,722
)
Net loss attributable to Class B common stockholders:
Basic
$
(1,504,276
)
$
(1,393,607
)
Diluted
$
(1,775,558
)
$
(1,393,607
)
Loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.05
)
Diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.05
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders:
Basic
8,442,025
7,957,031
Diluted
9,241,822
7,957,031
Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to Class B common stockholders:
Basic
28,748,580
28,748,580
Diluted
28,748,580
28,748,580
Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,946,963
)
$
(1,780,458
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization - intangible assets, net
35,516
200
Amortization – film assets
212,709
-
Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts
(1,889
)
47,729
Accretion – convertible notes
-
181,754
Gain on change in fair value of convertible notes
(117,105
)
-
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(639,518
)
-
Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment
67,904
82,338
Stock-based compensation expense (income)
843,619
(926,875
)
Deferred taxes, net
(2,041,515
)
(555,781
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
696,553
17,759,629
Accounts receivable - related party
2,503,407
(1,085,213
)
Prepaid expenses - related party
(544,532
)
(1,351,838
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
377,962
(1,779,508
)
Prepaid taxes
143,451
70,407
Other noncurrent assets
(656,562
)
-
Accounts payable
(198,705
)
(1,938,654
)
Accounts payable - related party
623,430
(6,143,374
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(650,236
)
(461,311
)
Loan and interest receivable - related party
(493
)
(499
)
Lease liabilities
(80,510
)
(64,821
)
Deferred revenue
2,138,026
4,723,462
Net cash provided by operating activities
764,549
6,777,187
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of software
(290,000
)
-
Acquisition of software licenses
(1,412,000
)
-
Investments in software
(177,002
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,879,002
)
-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments on promissory note
(21,546
)
(20,484
)
Repayments on notes payable
-
(2,333,333
)
Repayments on convertible notes
-
(269,550
)
Repayments on revolving loan
-
(3,000,000
)
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants
159,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
3,000,000
-
Payments of capitalized offering costs
-
(262,914
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
3,137,454
(5,886,281
)
Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
32,171
(19,186
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,055,172
871,720
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
8,238,944
16,314,319
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of the period
$
10,294,116
$
17,186,039
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
97,260
$
171,101
Income taxes
$
184,707
$
1,871
Noncash transactions during the period for:
Debt converted to equity
$
-
$
(60,000
)
Liabilities converted to equity upon exercise of warrants
$
323,113
$
-
Acquisition of film licenses in accounts payable
$
152,000
$
-
Acquisition of software and software licenses in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
51,741
$
-
Change in fair value of notes recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income
$
22,023
$
-
