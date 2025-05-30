Snail, Inc. Partners with Seven Leaf Clover to Publish Rebel Engine, Expanding Indie Label Wandering Wizard's Global Reach

Snail, Inc. partners with Seven Leaf Clover to publish Rebel Engine, an FPS game set for release in 2025.

Snail, Inc. has announced a publishing partnership with the Argentine developer Seven Leaf Clover through its indie label, Wandering Wizard, to acquire the rights for the upcoming game Rebel Engine. Set to release on PC in 2025, Rebel Engine is a fast-paced first-person shooter that combines melee combat and gunplay within a stylized robot dystopia, where players control Asimov, an enslaved machine leading a revolution against a megacorporation. The game features various melee weapons, custom combos, and a narrative focused on identity and liberation. Snail's Co-CEO Tony Tian expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its role in expanding Wandering Wizard’s portfolio and the company's goal of broadening its presence in the gaming market. The collaboration aims to demonstrate the creative potential of cross-regional teamwork in the indie gaming sphere.

Potential Positives

The partnership with Seven Leaf Clover to publish Rebel Engine reinforces Snail, Inc.'s commitment to expanding its indie game portfolio and enhancing its presence in the global gaming market.

Rebel Engine is positioned as a high-impact FPS game with unique gameplay elements and a compelling narrative, which may attract a broad audience and contribute to sales growth.

The press release highlights Snail, Inc.'s strategy of fostering creative and commercial collaborations across regions, which can lead to innovative game development and increased market reach.

The game’s exploration of themes such as identity and resistance aligns with current consumer interests in meaningful narratives, potentially enhancing market appeal.

Potential Negatives

The announcement is heavily reliant on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that may not materialize, potentially misleading investors about the company's prospects.

The press release does not provide specific financial projections or metrics related to the expected success of Rebel Engine, leaving stakeholders without clear expectations for performance.

While emphasizing cross-regional collaboration, there is no historical reference to validate the success of similar partnerships in the past, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness of this strategy.

FAQ

What is Rebel Engine?

Rebel Engine is a high-impact, single-player FPS game set in a stylized robot dystopia, blending melee combat with gunplay.

Who developed Rebel Engine?

Rebel Engine was developed by the Argentina-based studio Seven Leaf Clover.

When will Rebel Engine be released?

The game is expected to release on PC in 2025.

How does Rebel Engine explore themes of resistance?

The narrative features Asimov, an enslaved machine leading a revolution against a megacorporation, examining identity and liberation.

How can indie creators collaborate with Wandering Wizard?

Interested creators can reach out for collaborative opportunities at creatordirect@noiz.gg.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”)



, a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that its independent indie publishing label, Wandering Wizard, entered into a publishing partnership with Argentina-based developer Seven Leaf Clover, to acquire the publishing rights to



Rebel Engine



, a high-impact, single-player, first-person shooter (“FPS”) game. Expected to release on PC in 2025, the Company expects that



Rebel Engine



will further expand Wandering Wizard’s footprint in the global gaming market.







Rebel Engine



is a fast-paced FPS action game that blends visceral melee combat with powerful gunplay and a fluid, combo-driven system. Set in a stylized robot dystopia, players assume the role of Asimov, an enslaved machine who escapes corporate control and leads a revolution against a megacorporation. The game offers multiple melee weapon styles, custom combos, intense boss fights, and a narrative that explores themes of identity, resistance, and liberation.





Snail, Inc.’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tony Tian, commented: "The addition of



Rebel Engine



to Wandering Wizard’s expanding portfolio reinforces Snail’s broader mission to build a diversified and resilient gaming lineup and expand our reach into the global gaming market. We’re honored to partner with Seven Leaf Cover and look forward to supporting



Rebel Engine



through its launch later this year.”





Wandering Wizard and Seven Leaf Clover aim to showcase the creative and commercial potential of cross-regional collaboration with



Rebel Engine



, reinforcing Snail’s long-term strategy of cultivating diverse talent and delivering premium indie experiences on a global scale.





For creators interested in collaborative opportunities reach out at





creatordirect@noiz.gg









Wishlist Rebel Engine on Steam





https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977200/Rebel_Engine/













Rebel Engine Press Kit











About Seven Leaf Clover







Seven Leaf Clover is an independent team from Argentina committed to pushing the boundaries of game design. With rebellion as a core pillar, the studio creates intense and meaningful experiences that challenge industry standards, both thematically and mechanically. Their work delves into unconventional narratives and mechanics as a vehicle to question norms and forge new, uncharted paths in video games.







About Wandering Wizard







Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.







About Snail, Inc.







Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:





https://snail.com/





.







