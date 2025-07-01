Snail, Inc. Launches Two New Indie Titles: Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship

Snail, Inc. launched two new indie games, targeting diverse player demographics and emphasizing creativity and innovation in gaming.

Quiver AI Summary

Snail, Inc. has announced the launch of two new indie games, Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, as part of its strategic expansion within the gaming market. Robots at Midnight, developed by Finish Line Games, aims to attract younger players, specifically Gen Z and Gen Alpha, by providing an accessible entry-level Souls-like gaming experience. The game emphasizes creativity and learning, supported by a community event that allows players to win DIY robot kits. Meanwhile, Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship brings a successful franchise back with new roguelite and tower defense mechanics, appealing to a broad audience. These releases demonstrate Snail's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and engaging various player demographics, while positioning the company for long-term growth in the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

Potential Positives

Snail Games is strategically expanding into new game demographics by launching two indie titles, which showcases their commitment to innovation and creativity.

Robots at Midnight is designed to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha players, potentially increasing brand loyalty among a younger audience that is becoming key to future market growth.

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship builds on the success of the franchise, leveraging a proven studio with a strong track record, which could enhance Snail's portfolio and revenue potential.

The community event associated with Robots at Midnight fosters player engagement and encourages creativity, aligning with the brand's long-term strategy to captivate future generations of gamers.

Potential Negatives

Press release heavily emphasizes future potential and market focus, suggesting current offerings may not yet be strong or successful enough to generate immediate revenue or market share.

Contains several forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the company's future performance and reliance on market conditions that could be unfavorable.

While the releases target new demographics, it remains unclear how well these games will perform in a competitive market, raising concerns over their potential success.

FAQ

What new games did Snail, Inc. launch in June 2025?

Snail, Inc. launched two new titles: Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship.

Who developed Robots at Midnight?

Robots at Midnight was developed by Finish Line Games, a Toronto-based studio.

What demographic is targeted by Robots at Midnight?

The game targets younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha players seeking entry-level Souls-like experiences.

What gameplay style does Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship feature?

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship combines fast-paced roguelite mechanics with tower defense survival strategy.

How does Snail, Inc. aim to engage younger gamers?

Snail, Inc. aims to engage younger gamers through accessible gameplay and community events encouraging creativity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SNAL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CULVER CITY, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”),



a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced the launch of two new indie titles,



Robots at Midnight



and



Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship



, in the month of June. These releases mark a strategic expansion into distinct game and player demographics, showcasing Snail’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and innovation across its global portfolio.











Robots at Midnight







, developed by Toronto based studio Finish Line Games, represents Snail Games’ strategic entry into a younger segment of the gaming market. Designed as an accessible, entry-level Souls-like game, it introduces the genre’s core mechanics in a more user-friendly format, lowering the barrier to entry for wider appeal. The game specifically targets the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha players who are just beginning to engage with more complex gameplay experiences. Backed in part by Canada Media Fund, the game is led by studio co-founder Daniel Posner, whose background in education and interactive media bridges entertainment and learning. To celebrate the launch of



Robots at Midnight



and the 2.1M+ viewer minutes watched on Twitch, the team is hosting a community event where players can win DIY robot kits encouraging real world creativity inspired by in-game exploration. For Snail Games, its investment in games like



Robots at Midnight



is a long-term strategy to captivate the next generation of gamers and creators. With Gen Alpha projected to become the most digitally fluent and commercially influential generation to date, early engagement aims to build brand loyalty and position the Company to meet the future demands of an evolvingglobal market















Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship







, developed by Zing Games, comes from a seasoned studio with a track record of success; its previous titles, including the predecessor



Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes



, have collectively surpassed 10 million downloads. The latest installment in the



Zombie Rollerz



franchise blends fast-paced roguelite mechanics with tower defense survival strategy to deliver a highly replayable, content-rich experience. With a positive Steam rating at launch and a distinctive visual style that appeals to casual and core gamers alike



, Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship



demonstrates the strength of Zing Games’ IP and Snail’s ability to identify and scale high-performing indie titles.









Together,



Robots at Midnight



and



Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship



exemplifies Snail Games’ strategic focus on widening its portfolio and deepening market penetration across multiple player segments. By introducing accessible gameplay in an underserved genre to engage Gen Alpha players and scaling emerging IPs, Snail is actively expanding its presence across diverse markets. These launches reflect a deliberate approach to portfolio diversification - one that balances genre innovation, long-term revenue opportunities, and global audience growth as Snail continues to evolve and embrace the next-generation of interactive entertainment.









For creators interested in covering



Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship



or



Robots at Midnight



please reach out to





creatordirect@noiz.gg





.











About Snail, Inc.







Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:





https://snail.com/





.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) Snail showcasing its ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and innovation across its global portfolio, (ii) Snail’s long-term investment in the next generation of gamers and creators, (iii) Gen Alpha projected to become the most digitally fluent and commercially influential generation to date and (iv) Gen Alpha projected to become the most digitally fluent and commercially influential generation to date. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.











Investor Contact:







John Yi and Steven Shinmachi





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860









SNAL@gateway-grp.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.