SNAIL Earnings Results: $SNAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

SNAIL ($SNAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $20,110,000, beating estimates of $18,360,000 by $1,750,000.
SNAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of SNAIL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 31,578 shares (+267.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,738
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 29,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,535
- MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 28,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,171
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 20,847 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,312
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 15,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,263
- UBS GROUP AG removed 7,754 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,811
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 6,653 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,374
