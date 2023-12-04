Snag Up To $800 In Bonuses From U.S. Bank Before It’s Too Late

U.S. Bank is offering new stackable bonuses, allowing you to earn up to $800. Customers don’t have long to snag this deal, though. Read on for the details, and act fast to get the full amount.

The Requirements

To receive the full $800 bonus, you must open a U.S. Bank Smartly Checking account and a U.S. Bank Standard Savings account and complete qualifying activities. Accounts can be opened online, in person or over the phone using the promo code 2023DEC by December 29, 2023. All bonuses must be reported to the IRS via form 1099-INT, and these bonuses can’t be combined with other checking or savings bonuses offered

Earn up to $500

Open a new U.S. Bank Smartly Checking account with a minimum of . Within 90 days, you must enroll in the promotion through U.S. Bank’s app or website and receive at least two qualifying direct deposits. Direct deposits totaling between $5,000 and $9,999.99 earn a $300 bonus, and anything over $10,000 earns a $500 bonus. A qualifying direct deposit is an electronic paycheck or government benefits, including Social Security.

The $500 checking bonus will be deposited into your account within 60 days after the end of the calendar month in which you completed the requirements. Your account must be in good standing and have a positive balance to receive the bonus.

Earn up to $200

Open a new U.S. Bank Standard Savings account and deposit a minimum of . Then, by January 31, 2024, make at least $25,000 in new money deposits and maintain this balance through July 31, 2024. New money is funds that are new to U.S. Bank, and funds can’t be transferred from other U.S. Bank accounts. Remember that fees can take away from your eligible balance, so you may have to deposit extra to maintain your specific balance to earn the offer.

You will receive the $200 savings bonus in your account within 30 days after completing the requirements. Ensure that your account is in good standing with a positive balance.

Earn up to $100

After opening and completing the requirements for both the checking and savings accounts, U.S. Bank will deposit the additional $100 bonus into your U.S. Smartly Checking account within 30 days of verification if your accounts are in good standing.

U.S. Bank’s Footprint

Keep in mind that this offer may not be available if you live outside of U.S. Bank’s footprint. U.S. Bank has branches in 27 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

