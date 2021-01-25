Markets
PSXP

Snag This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Director Bairrington Did

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on January 20, Phillips 66 Partners LP's Director, Phillip David Bairrington, invested $43,436.70 into 1,445 shares of PSXP, for a cost per share of $30.06. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) and achieve a cost basis 4.6% cheaper than Bairrington, with shares changing hands as low as $28.69 per share. Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Phillips 66 Partners LP Chart

Looking at the chart above, PSXP's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $63.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.93. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PSXP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/25/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 15,000 $21.70 $325,474.00
01/20/2021 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,445 $30.06 $43,436.70
01/20/2021 Mark Haney Director 1,445 $30.05 $43,422.25

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSXP

Other Topics

Stocks Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular