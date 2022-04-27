Snag This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than CFO Coughlin Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 4, AES Corp's CFO, Stephen Coughlin, invested $1,001,100.00 into 47,000 shares of AES, for a cost per share of $21.30. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Coughlin, with shares changing hands as low as $21.26 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $19.764 per share, with $28.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.29. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AES insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2022 Stephen Coughlin EVP and CFO 47,000 $21.30 $1,001,100.00

The current annualized dividend paid by AES Corp is $0.632/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 04/28/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AES, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

