Snag This Cheap 7.0% Yielder Even Lower Than Director Black Jr. Did

September 18, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

September 18, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 12, Physicians Realty Trust's Director, Albert Black Jr., invested $30,020.64 into 2,264 shares of DOC, for a cost per share of $13.26. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) and achieve a cost basis 1.3% cheaper than Black Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $13.09 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Physicians Realty Trust Chart

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.94 per share, with $16.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DOC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/12/2023 Albert Black Jr. Director 2,264 $13.26 $30,020.64

The current annualized dividend paid by Physicians Realty Trust is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/04/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DOC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

DOC+Dividend+History+Chart

