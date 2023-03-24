Snag This Cheap 4.8% Yielder Even Lower Than Chief Executive Officer Eppinger Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 16, Stewart Information Services Corp's Chief Executive Officer, Frederick H. Eppinger, invested $113,100.00 into 3,000 shares of STC, for a cost per share of $37.70. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) and achieve a cost basis 1.8% cheaper than Eppinger, with shares changing hands as low as $37.01 per share. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.955 per share, with $65.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.52. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which STC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2023 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $37.70 $113,100.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Stewart Information Services Corp is $1.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for STC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

