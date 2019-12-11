Snag This Bargain Energy Stock With 8.4% Yield Even Cheaper Than Director Klesse Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 6, Occidental Petroleum Corp's Director, William R. Klesse, invested $388,200.00 into 10,000 shares of OXY, for a cost per share of $38.82. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and achieve a cost basis 3.3% cheaper than Klesse, with shares changing hands as low as $37.54 per share. It should be noted that Klesse has collected $0.79/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.3% on their purchase from a total return basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.25 per share, with $68.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.76. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which OXY insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401.00 08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258.00 08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800.00 08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175.00 08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850.00 08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100.00 09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700.00 11/08/2019 William R. Klesse Director 12,000 $39.31 $471,720.00 11/19/2019 William R. Klesse Director 6,000 $38.09 $228,540.00 11/26/2019 Bob Shearer Director 5,000 $38.96 $194,800.00 12/06/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $38.82 $388,200.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Occidental Petroleum Corp is $3.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/09/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OXY, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 8.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.