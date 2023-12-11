News & Insights

DINO

Snag This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Myers Did

December 11, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 5, HF Sinclair Corp's Director, Franklin Myers, invested $273,950.00 into 5,000 shares of DINO, for a cost per share of $54.79. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) and achieve a cost basis 4.5% cheaper than Myers, with shares changing hands as low as $52.35 per share. HF Sinclair Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

HF Sinclair Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $37.115 per share, with $62.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.65. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DINO insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/05/2023 Franklin Myers Director 5,000 $54.79 $273,950.00

The current annualized dividend paid by HF Sinclair Corp is $1.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/15/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DINO, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

DINO+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

