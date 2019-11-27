Snag This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Conesa Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 22, Sempra Energy's Director, Andres Conesa, invested $294,520.00 into 2,000 shares of SRE, for a cost per share of $147.26. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Conesa, with shares changing hands as low as $146.87 per share. Sempra Energy shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $104.88 per share, with $148.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.04. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SRE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/22/2019 Andres Conesa Director 2,000 $147.26 $294,520.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Sempra Energy is $3.87/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/19/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SRE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

