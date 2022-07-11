Markets
Snag This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Tholen Did

BNK Invest
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 1, HighPeak Energy Inc's Chief Financial Officer, Steven W. Tholen, invested $246,500.00 into 10,000 shares of HPK, for a cost per share of $24.65. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) and achieve a cost basis 6.6% cheaper than Tholen, with shares changing hands as low as $23.02 per share. HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.60 per share, with $38.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.60. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HPK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/01/2022 Steven W. Tholen Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $24.65 $246,500.00
