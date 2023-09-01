Snag This Bargain 5.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Murphy Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 22, Apartment Income REIT Corp's Director, Devin Ignatius Murphy, invested $85,000.00 into 2,500 shares of AIRC, for a cost per share of $34.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Murphy, with shares changing hands as low as $33.92 per share. It should be noted that Murphy has collected $0.90/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 2.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIRC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.51 per share, with $43.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.99. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AIRC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/22/2023 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,500 $34.00 $85,000.00 03/17/2023 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $34.48 $34,480.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Apartment Income REIT Corp is $1.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/17/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AIRC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.