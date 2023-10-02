News & Insights

Markets
STC

Snag This Bargain 4.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Chief Executive Officer Eppinger Did

October 02, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 14, Stewart Information Services Corp's Chief Executive Officer, Frederick H. Eppinger, invested $84,000.00 into 2,000 shares of STC, for a cost per share of $42.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Eppinger, with shares changing hands as low as $41.52 per share. It should be noted that Eppinger has collected $0.47/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Stewart Information Services Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.955 per share, with $51.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.15. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which STC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/14/2023 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $42.00 $84,000.00
06/14/2023 C. Allen Bradley Jr. Director 1,000 $41.91 $41,909.01

The current annualized dividend paid by Stewart Information Services Corp is $1.9/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for STC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

STC+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets
 JPT Historical Stock Prices
 Marriott International Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.