Snag This Cheap Metals Stock Even Lower Than Director Ndlovu Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 13, Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC's Director, July Ndlovu, invested $372,150.00 into 15,000 shares of CMCL, for a cost per share of $24.81. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (Symbol: CMCL) and achieve a cost basis 8.1% cheaper than Ndlovu, with shares changing hands as low as $22.80 per share. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.36 per share, with $38.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.01. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CMCL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2026 July Ndlovu Director 15,000 $24.81 $372,150.00

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