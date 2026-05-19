Markets
CMCL

Snag This Cheap Metals Stock Even Lower Than Director Ndlovu Did

May 19, 2026 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 13, Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC's Director, July Ndlovu, invested $372,150.00 into 15,000 shares of CMCL, for a cost per share of $24.81. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (Symbol: CMCL) and achieve a cost basis 8.1% cheaper than Ndlovu, with shares changing hands as low as $22.80 per share. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC Chart

Looking at the chart above, CMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.36 per share, with $38.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.01. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CMCL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2026 July Ndlovu Director 15,000 $24.81 $372,150.00
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Also see:

 Cheap Financial Shares
 CVRR Options Chain
 Cheap Services Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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