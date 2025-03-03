Snag This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Director Brookman Jr. Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 26, SM Energy Co.'s Director, Barton R. Brookman Jr., invested $226,520.00 into 7,000 shares of SM, for a cost per share of $32.36. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Brookman Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $31.80 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.8046 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.95. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 1,000 $33.82 $33,820.00 02/26/2025 Barton R. Brookman Jr. Director 7,000 $32.36 $226,520.00

The current annualized dividend paid by SM Energy Co. is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/24/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

