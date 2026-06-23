Snag This Bargain Metals Stock Even Cheaper Than EVP, Exploration McGrath Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 12, Coeur Mining Inc's EVP, Exploration, Aoife McGrath, invested $10,763.25 into 635 shares of CDE, for a cost per share of $16.95. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE) and achieve a cost basis 4.9% cheaper than McGrath, with shares changing hands as low as $16.12 per share. Coeur Mining Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.46 per share, with $27.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.23. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CDE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/12/2026 Aoife McGrath EVP, Exploration 635 $16.95 $10,763.25

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CDE makes up 10.57% of the Global X Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SIL) which is trading lower by about 5.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CDE).

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Further CDE Research:

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