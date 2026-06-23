Snag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Tangard Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 8, Kinsale Capital Group Inc's SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher R. Tangard, invested $100,320.00 into 330 shares of KNSL, for a cost per share of $304.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Tangard, with shares changing hands as low as $300.57 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $287.20 per share, with $512.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.20. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KNSL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/08/2026 Christopher R. Tangard SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 330 $304.00 $100,320.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Kinsale Capital Group Inc is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/28/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KNSL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KNSL makes up 28.57% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading higher by about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KNSL).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further KNSL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.