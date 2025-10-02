Snag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Executive Vice President, HHC East Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 26, Fuller Company's Executive Vice President, HHC, James J. East, invested $1,817.22 into 31 shares of FUL, for a cost per share of $58.62. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than East, with shares changing hands as low as $58.28 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $47.56 per share, with $81.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.72. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FUL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/26/2025 James J. East Executive Vice President, HHC 31 $58.62 $1,817.22

The current annualized dividend paid by Fuller Company is $0.94/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FUL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

