Snag This Bargain 7.8% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than President Baker Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 21, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's President, James C. Baker, invested $307,750.00 into 25,000 shares of KYN, for a cost per share of $12.31. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) and achieve a cost basis 1.5% cheaper than Baker, with shares changing hands as low as $12.12 per share. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KYN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $13.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.28. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KYN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2025 James C. Baker President 20,000 $12.60 $252,000.00 03/12/2025 James C. Baker President 20,000 $12.27 $245,400.00 04/04/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $11.41 $285,250.00 04/07/2025 Michael J. O'neil Executive VP & Secretary 2,350 $10.59 $24,886.50 04/08/2025 Austin Colby Parker CFO and Treasurer 2,000 $11.13 $22,259.80 06/11/2025 Harrison James Little Executive Vice President 5,000 $12.36 $61,802.50 06/27/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $12.59 $314,845.00 07/09/2025 Michael J. O'neil Executive VP & Secretary 1,000 $12.43 $12,430.00 07/21/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $12.31 $307,750.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is $0.96/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/15/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KYN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

