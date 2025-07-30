Markets
KYN

Snag This Bargain 7.8% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than President Baker Did

July 30, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 21, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's President, James C. Baker, invested $307,750.00 into 25,000 shares of KYN, for a cost per share of $12.31. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) and achieve a cost basis 1.5% cheaper than Baker, with shares changing hands as low as $12.12 per share. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Chart

Looking at the chart above, KYN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $13.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.28. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KYN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2025 James C. Baker President 20,000 $12.60 $252,000.00
03/12/2025 James C. Baker President 20,000 $12.27 $245,400.00
04/04/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $11.41 $285,250.00
04/07/2025 Michael J. O'neil Executive VP & Secretary 2,350 $10.59 $24,886.50
04/08/2025 Austin Colby Parker CFO and Treasurer 2,000 $11.13 $22,259.80
06/11/2025 Harrison James Little Executive Vice President 5,000 $12.36 $61,802.50
06/27/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $12.59 $314,845.00
07/09/2025 Michael J. O'neil Executive VP & Secretary 1,000 $12.43 $12,430.00
07/21/2025 James C. Baker President 25,000 $12.31 $307,750.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is $0.96/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/15/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KYN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

KYN+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 WPX Insider Buying
 TDUP market cap history
 ASCB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WPX Insider Buying-> TDUP market cap history-> ASCB YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.