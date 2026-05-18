Snag This Bargain 5.7% Yielder Even Cheaper Than CEO and President Decker Jr. Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 12, Chiron Real Estate Inc's CEO and President, Mark Okey Decker Jr., invested $169,700.00 into 5,000 shares of XRN, for a cost per share of $33.94. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Chiron Real Estate Inc (Symbol: XRN) and achieve a cost basis 1.3% cheaper than Decker Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $33.51 per share. Chiron Real Estate Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.05 per share, with $39.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.53. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which XRN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2026 Paula Crowley Director 1,000 $34.00 $34,000.00 05/11/2026 Henry Cole Director 583 $34.30 $19,997.97 05/11/2026 Robert J. Kiernan CFO and Treasurer 3,000 $33.49 $100,470.00 05/12/2026 Danica Holley COO 1,490 $33.99 $50,645.10 05/12/2026 Mark Okey Decker Jr. CEO and President 5,000 $33.94 $169,700.00 05/12/2026 Lori Wittman Director 2,940 $33.85 $99,515.18 05/12/2026 Ronald Marston Director 1,500 $34.07 $51,110.33 05/12/2026 Jamie Allen Barber General Counsel and Secretary 1,481 $33.50 $49,613.50 05/14/2026 Matthew Cypher Director 1,420 $35.12 $49,873.67

The current annualized dividend paid by Chiron Real Estate Inc is $1.92/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/22/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for XRN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, XRN makes up 3.58% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading lower by about 1.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding XRN).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Dividend Channel

 QBTS Stock Predictions

 Cheap Shares To Watch



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.