Snag This Bargain 4.6% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Goldberg Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 3, American Homes 4 Rent's Director, David Goldberg, invested $58,600.00 into 2,000 shares of AMH, for a cost per share of $29.30. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) and achieve a cost basis 2.4% cheaper than Goldberg, with shares changing hands as low as $28.61 per share. American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.58 per share, with $39.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AMH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2025 Douglas N. Benham Director 1,000 $31.65 $31,650.00 02/23/2026 Douglas N. Benham Director 2,000 $29.15 $58,300.00 02/24/2026 David Goldberg Director 2,000 $29.17 $58,340.00 03/03/2026 David Goldberg Director 2,000 $29.30 $58,600.00

The current annualized dividend paid by American Homes 4 Rent is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AMH makes up 2.27% of the iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REZ) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AMH).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks

 DOMO Next Earnings Date

 ETFs Holding WDAY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.