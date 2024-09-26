News & Insights

Snag This Bargain 13.0% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Nathan Did

September 26, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 24, Ready Capital Corp's Director, Gilbert E. Nathan, invested $82,860.00 into 10,000 shares of RC, for a cost per share of $8.29. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) and achieve a cost basis 6.5% cheaper than Nathan, with shares changing hands as low as $7.75 per share. It should be noted that Nathan has collected $0.30/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. Ready Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Ready Capital Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, RC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.518 per share, with $11.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.83. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2024 Gilbert E. Nathan Director 10,000 $8.29 $82,860.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Ready Capital Corp is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 09/30/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

RC+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
