SnackFutures Ventures to Present Future Insights on Snacking at Expo West 2025

SnackFutures Ventures will present insights on snacking trends and innovations at Expo West on March 5, 2025.
SnackFutures Ventures, the corporate venture capital branch of Mondelēz International, will present at the Natural Products Expo West on March 5, 2025, discussing the future of snacking based on insights from their 2024 State of Snacking Report. An expert panel, led by Richie Gray, will explore significant trends affecting the snacking sector, such as the influence of social media on snack choices, rising demand for healthier options, and innovations in supply chain technology. The session is open to all Expo West attendees and aims to highlight emerging investment opportunities in the snacking industry. SnackFutures Ventures focuses on backing brands that align with Mondelēz’s growth priorities, including those dedicated to personal and planetary well-being.
Potential Positives
- SnackFutures Ventures is set to present insights and trends from its 2024 State of Snacking Report, showcasing the company's thought leadership in the evolving snacking category.
- The panel will cover significant consumer trends such as the impact of social media on snack discovery and the rising demand for healthier, “better-for-you” snack options, indicating a proactive response to market shifts.
- Highlighting its investment in innovative technologies and emerging brands aligns Mondelēz International with the growing focus on personal and planetary well-being, enhancing its corporate responsibility and sustainability image.
- With $36.4 billion in net revenues and a presence in over 150 countries, Mondelēz International reinforces its market leadership and commitment to global consumer preferences in snacking.
Potential Negatives
- Mondelez International's focus on investment in emerging brands and technologies may suggest a need to adapt amid changing consumer preferences, indicating potential vulnerabilities in their existing product lines.
- The emphasis on "better-for-you" products hints at possible challenges with current offerings that may not meet evolving consumer demands regarding health and wellness.
- The overall messaging of disruption and innovation could imply that the company is reactive rather than proactive in maintaining its market position within the snack industry.
FAQ
What is the purpose of the SnackFutures Ventures panel at Expo West?
The panel will discuss insights and innovations shaping the future of snacking based on the 2024 State of Snacking Report.
Who is leading the SnackFutures Ventures panel discussion?
Richie Gray, Vice President and Global Head of SnackFutures Ventures, will lead the session at Expo West.
What topics will be covered in the panel discussion?
The session will cover social media's impact, permissible indulgence, savory snacks, and innovations in supply chain technologies.
Is there a fee to attend the SnackFutures Ventures session?
The session is free for all Expo West registrants, providing access to vital consumer snacking insights.
What is SnackFutures Ventures?
SnackFutures Ventures is Mondelēz International’s corporate venture capital arm focused on investing in disruptive snack brands and technologies.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
Expert panel at Expo West will discuss insights, innovations, disruptions in snacking
Innovation and investment opportunities include permissible indulgence, “better-for-you” bakery and supply chain technologies
CHICAGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ), will take the stage at Natural Products Expo West on Wednesday, March 5, to unveil its latest views on the future of snacking. An expert panel will discuss trends, insights and disruptions shaping the category, highlighting data from the Company’s 2024 State of Snacking Report, along with emerging themes influencing SnackFutures Ventures’ innovation and investment priorities.
Led by Richie Gray, Vice President and Global Head of SnackFutures Ventures, the session will include insights on:
“SnackInspo”: impact of social media on consumer snack discovery and purchase
Permissible Chocolate: rising consumer interest in supporting personal and planetary well-being
Protein Evolution: growing relevance in savory snacks and women’s health
“Better-for-You” Bakery: increased demand for cleaner labels and ingredients in fresh cakes and pastries
Enabling Technologies: innovations in supply chain and climate resilience
“As a corporate venture capital arm with access to global macro trends, as well as a remit to discover true disruptors driving innovation for the future, we look forward to sharing our perspectives on the evolving snacking landscape while learning from entrepreneurial community,” Gray said.
The
session
is free to all Expo West registrants, and additional insights on consumer snacking trends can be found in the Company’s
State of Snacking report
.
About SnackFutures Ventures
SnackFutures Ventures is Mondelēz International’s Corporate Venture Capital arm. It invests in brands and businesses that align with the snack leader’s growth priorities in its core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks, including emerging brands focused on personal and planetary well-being and disruptive technologies. The current SnackFutures Ventures portfolio includes Celleste Bio, a cocoa technology company and better-for-you bakery brand Urban Legend. Learn more at
www.snackfutures.com.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as
Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar
and
Tate's
Bake Shop
biscuits and baked snacks, as well as
Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka
and
Toblerone
chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit
www.mondelezinternational.com
or follow the company on X at
x.com/MDLZ
.
Contacts:
Desiree Battaglia
+1-847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com
