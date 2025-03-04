SnackFutures Ventures to Present Future Insights on Snacking at Expo West 2025

SnackFutures Ventures will present insights on snacking trends and innovations at Expo West on March 5, 2025.

SnackFutures Ventures, the corporate venture capital branch of Mondelēz International, will present at the Natural Products Expo West on March 5, 2025, discussing the future of snacking based on insights from their 2024 State of Snacking Report. An expert panel, led by Richie Gray, will explore significant trends affecting the snacking sector, such as the influence of social media on snack choices, rising demand for healthier options, and innovations in supply chain technology. The session is open to all Expo West attendees and aims to highlight emerging investment opportunities in the snacking industry. SnackFutures Ventures focuses on backing brands that align with Mondelēz’s growth priorities, including those dedicated to personal and planetary well-being.

CHICAGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ), will take the stage at Natural Products Expo West on Wednesday, March 5, to unveil its latest views on the future of snacking. An expert panel will discuss trends, insights and disruptions shaping the category, highlighting data from the Company’s 2024 State of Snacking Report, along with emerging themes influencing SnackFutures Ventures’ innovation and investment priorities.





Led by Richie Gray, Vice President and Global Head of SnackFutures Ventures, the session will include insights on:







“As a corporate venture capital arm with access to global macro trends, as well as a remit to discover true disruptors driving innovation for the future, we look forward to sharing our perspectives on the evolving snacking landscape while learning from entrepreneurial community,” Gray said.





About SnackFutures Ventures







SnackFutures Ventures is Mondelēz International’s Corporate Venture Capital arm. It invests in brands and businesses that align with the snack leader’s growth priorities in its core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks, including emerging brands focused on personal and planetary well-being and disruptive technologies. The current SnackFutures Ventures portfolio includes Celleste Bio, a cocoa technology company and better-for-you bakery brand Urban Legend. Learn more at



www.snackfutures.com.









About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's





Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.











Contacts:







Desiree Battaglia













+1-847-943-5678















news@mdlz.com









