Snack Empire Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Snack Empire Holdings Limited (HK:1843) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The potential declaration of an interim dividend will also be considered during this meeting, which could impact investor interest.

For further insights into HK:1843 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.