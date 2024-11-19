Snack Empire Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Snack Empire Holdings Limited (HK:1843) has released an update.
Snack Empire Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The potential declaration of an interim dividend will also be considered during this meeting, which could impact investor interest.
