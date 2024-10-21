News & Insights

Snack Empire Expands with RM9 Million Property Deal

October 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Snack Empire Holdings Limited (HK:1843) has released an update.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition worth RM9,000,000 in Kuala Lumpur. This transaction, involving the purchase of warehouses through its subsidiary, highlights the company’s strategic expansion in the property market. The acquisition will be financed through internal resources and a bank loan.

