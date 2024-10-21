Snack Empire Expands with RM9 Million Property Deal

Snack Empire Holdings Limited (HK:1843) has released an update.

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition worth RM9,000,000 in Kuala Lumpur. This transaction, involving the purchase of warehouses through its subsidiary, highlights the company’s strategic expansion in the property market. The acquisition will be financed through internal resources and a bank loan.

For further insights into HK:1843 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.