SNA Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Snap-On, Inc. is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 17.80% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $852,214,159 worth of SNA shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Snap-On, Inc. is $7.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/19/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SNA, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
SNA operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Deere & Co. (DE), and Lam Research Corp (LRCX).
