SN Q1 Earnings Beat on Broad Category Strength, 2026 Outlook Raised

SharkNinja, Inc. SN has delivered strong first-quarter 2026 results, supported by continued product innovation, expanding international demand and strength across multiple appliance categories. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, rising 25.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 7.9%.



Net sales increased 15.6% year over year to $1.41 billion or 12.7% on a constant-currency basis, topping the consensus mark of $1.37 billion by 3.4%. The company highlighted that this marked its 12th consecutive quarter of double-digit organic net sales growth despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and category softness across broader consumer markets.



Management attributed the performance to SharkNinja’s three-pillar growth strategy focused on growing share in existing categories, entering adjacent product categories and expanding internationally. Following the strong first-quarter performance, SharkNinja raised its 2026 outlook across key financial metrics.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

SharkNinja Delivers Broad-Based Category Growth

SharkNinja posted growth across most of its major product categories during the quarter. Cleaning Appliances revenues increased 17% year over year to $516.6 million, which beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463.5 million. This increase was driven primarily by carpet extractors and corded vacuums. Cooking and Beverage Appliances sales climbed 19.8% to $414.6 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $373.6 million, supported by continued strength in Ninja Luxe Cafe espresso machines and Ninja Crispi products.



The standout category remained Beauty and Home Environment Appliances, wherein revenues jumped 40.8% year over year to $194.1 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $179.3 million. Management cited strong momentum in its skincare portfolio, including products such as Shark Facial Pro Glow, as a major contributor to growth. Meanwhile, Food Preparation Appliances sales declined 3.3% to $287.5 million, which lagged the consensus estimate of $345 million. This was due to weakness in frozen drinks products, partially offset by growth in blending appliances.



The company also highlighted several innovation-driven launches, including Ninja Crispi Pro, Shark TurboBlade Fan and Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill, as the company continues expanding into new home and outdoor sub-categories.

International Expansion Continues to Drive SN’s Momentum

International operations remained a key growth driver for SharkNinja in the first quarter. International net sales jumped 31.6% year over year to $496.8 million, substantially outperforming domestic growth of 8.4%, wherein sales reached $916 million. Management said the acceleration was supported by continued expansion into new global markets and the rollout of existing product categories internationally.



SharkNinja products are distributed across 38 markets globally. International net sales reached $2.1 billion in 2025, seeing a 31% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. SharkNinja also highlighted that international net sales witnessed a 31% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, supported by the success of its direct operating model across regions, including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

SharkNinja Faces Tariff Pressures but Maintains Margin Stability

SN’s margin profile reflected a balance of cost headwinds and offsets tied to operating actions. Adjusted gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased 13.4% year over year to $695.5 million. Despite the increase in adjusted gross profit dollars, the adjusted gross margin contracted 100 basis points year over year to 49.2%.



The decline in the adjusted gross margin was primarily attributed to tariff-related cost pressures in the U.S. market. However, SharkNinja partially offset these headwinds through ongoing cost-optimization initiatives, favorable shifts in product-category and channel mix, and lower sourcing service fees following the expiration of the sourcing services agreement with JS Global in July 2025.

SN’s Spending Rises With Innovation & Expansion

SharkNinja continued to invest across product development, marketing and corporate infrastructure to support new categories and international growth. Research and development expense increased 12.9% to $98.9 million, driven by higher prototype and testing costs, incremental headcount tied to new categories and market expansion, increased professional and consulting fees and higher technology costs associated with cloud computing solutions.



Sales and marketing expense rose 14.4% to $315.3 million, reflecting higher delivery and distribution costs tied to volume and mix, higher personnel expense to support launches and new markets and higher advertising-related spending. General and administrative expense increased 22.4% to $116.2 million, led by personnel-related costs, including higher share-based compensation, alongside higher legal fees that were partially offset by lower technology costs.

SharkNinja’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin Improves on Operating Leverage

SN translated its sales growth into higher operating profitability. Adjusted operating income rose 16.1% year over year to $200.9 million from $173 million, while the adjusted operating margin remained unchanged at 14.2% in both periods.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.5% year over year to $235.4 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 30 basis points year over year to 16.7%, reflecting continued operating leverage and disciplined expense management despite higher growth investments.

SN’s Balance Sheet Remains Liquid as Cash Flow Turns Seasonal

SharkNinja ended the first quarter of 2026 with a strong liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $511.8 million, along with $489.1 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility. Total debt, excluding unamortized deferred financing costs, stood at $729 million at the quarter-end.



Inventory levels increased modestly during the quarter as the company continued to support product launches and international expansion initiatives. Inventories as of March 31, 2026, increased 3.2% sequentially to $1.03 billion compared with $1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The cash flow reflected working-capital uses. Net cash used in operating activities was $156.3 million, led by changes in accrued expenses and other liabilities, as well as prepaid expenses and other assets. Net cash used in investing activities was $38.4 million, including $33.9 million in purchases of property and equipment, and the company repurchased $18.5 million of ordinary shares during the quarter.

SharkNinja Raises 2026 Outlook on Sales & Earnings Power

The company expects net sales to increase 11.5-12.5% year over year, higher than the prior stated rise of 10-11%, reflecting continued momentum across product categories and international markets.



SharkNinja also raised its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook to $6-$6.10, suggesting growth of 13.6-15.5% from that reported in the prior year. This compares favorably with the earlier guidance of $5.90-$6, which implied growth of 11.7-13.6%.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $1.29 billion and $1.30 billion, hinting at year-over-year growth of 13.5-14.5%. Previously, the company expected adjusted EBITDA of $1.27-$1.28 billion, representing growth of 11.8-12.7%.



Capital expenditure is projected to be $190-$210 million; this amount will likely support investments in product launches, innovation initiatives and technology infrastructure. Management noted that ongoing uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic environment, geopolitical conditions and tariff-related developments could impact the company’s future operating results.

SN Stock Past 3-Month Performance



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Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 1.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 22.2% and 68.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. GIL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.1%.



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