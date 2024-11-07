SMX Public Limited Plans Share Consolidation Vote

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2024 to seek shareholder approval for consolidating its ordinary shares. The consolidation will adjust the nominal value per share, with the split ratio ensuring shares are valued between $2.50 and $10.00. This move aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance stock market performance.

