SMX Plans Share Consolidation at Upcoming Meeting

November 08, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 3, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed consolidation of the company’s ordinary shares. The board recommends this move to potentially increase the nominal value of shares, aiming for a price between $2.50 and $10.00 per share. Shareholders as of October 31, 2024, are eligible to vote, either in person or through proxy.

