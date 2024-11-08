SMX Plans Share Consolidation at Upcoming Meeting

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 3, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed consolidation of the company’s ordinary shares. The board recommends this move to potentially increase the nominal value of shares, aiming for a price between $2.50 and $10.00 per share. Shareholders as of October 31, 2024, are eligible to vote, either in person or through proxy.

