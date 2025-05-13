$SMWB Earnings Results: $SMWB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SMWB ($SMWB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $67,090,000, missing estimates of $67,615,167 by $-525,167.
$SMWB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $SMWB stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,590,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,535,840
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,423,811 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,401
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,050,000 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,683,500
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 889,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,355,032
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 727,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,014,564
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 674,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,562,227
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 609,365 shares (+307.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,039,448
$SMWB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMWB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
