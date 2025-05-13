$SMWB Earnings Results: $SMWB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SMWB ($SMWB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $67,090,000, missing estimates of $67,615,167 by $-525,167.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMWB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$SMWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $SMWB stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SMWB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMWB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMWB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMWB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.