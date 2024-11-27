News & Insights

Stocks

Smurfit Westrock’s Strategic Financial Moves and Green Focus

November 27, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Smurfit Westrock has announced the issuance of $850 million in senior notes and €1.2 billion in euro notes, with plans to use the proceeds for debt redemption and green projects. The company is also updating its commercial paper program to include a new guarantor. These strategic financial moves are aimed at strengthening its financial position and supporting sustainable initiatives.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.