Smurfit Westrock’s Strategic Financial Moves and Green Focus

Smurfit Westrock has announced the issuance of $850 million in senior notes and €1.2 billion in euro notes, with plans to use the proceeds for debt redemption and green projects. The company is also updating its commercial paper program to include a new guarantor. These strategic financial moves are aimed at strengthening its financial position and supporting sustainable initiatives.

