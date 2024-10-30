Smurfit Westrock’s Q3 2024 Financial Performance Highlights

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock reported a net loss of $150 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses, despite achieving net sales of approximately $7.7 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $1,265 million, reflecting a 16.5% margin, as it continues to focus on asset optimization and operational improvements. This quarter marks a pivotal point as the company leverages its recent merger to become a leading sustainable packaging provider.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.