Smurfit Westrock’s Q3 2024 Financial Performance Highlights

October 30, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock reported a net loss of $150 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses, despite achieving net sales of approximately $7.7 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $1,265 million, reflecting a 16.5% margin, as it continues to focus on asset optimization and operational improvements. This quarter marks a pivotal point as the company leverages its recent merger to become a leading sustainable packaging provider.

