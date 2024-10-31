News & Insights

Smurfit Westrock upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

October 31, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

RBC Capital upgraded Smurfit Westrock (SW) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $58, up from $52. The company “checked three key boxes” with its updates at the quarter, saying it demonstrated a good pace of execution on integration, de-risked the near-term outlook for capex, and confirmed that management sees significant upside to its initial synergy target. The stock can continue to work as execution on cost savings and efficiencies and commercial strategy continue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

SW

