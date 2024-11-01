News & Insights

Stocks

Smurfit Westrock Updates Total Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock has announced that its total voting rights now stand at 520,146,048, following the issuance of the same number of Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of $0.001 each. This update is crucial for shareholders in determining their notification requirements under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.