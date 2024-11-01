Smurfit Westrock Updates Total Voting Rights

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock has announced that its total voting rights now stand at 520,146,048, following the issuance of the same number of Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of $0.001 each. This update is crucial for shareholders in determining their notification requirements under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

