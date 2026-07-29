Smurfit Westrock Reports Net Income In Q2

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $89 mln, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28 million or $0.05 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion compared to $1.21 billion, last year. Adjusted basic EPS was $0.35 compared to $0.44. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net sales increased to $8.03 billion from $7.94 billion, prior year.

The company currently expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.3 billion and for the full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion.

Smurfit Westrock plc announced that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Smurfit Westrock shares are down 3.74 percent to $48.95.

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