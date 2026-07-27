Smurfit Westrock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Smurfit Westrock PLC SW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.99 billion, indicating 0.6% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 42 cents, indicating a year-over-year dip of 6.7%. The bottom-line estimate has moved down in the past 60 days.

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Smurfit Westrock’s Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 17.6%.

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Factors Likely to Shape SW’s Q2 Results

The demand for corrugated packaging and containerboard used to package essential items, such as food, beverages and medicines, has been stable. Strong growth in e-commerce and rising demand for paper as a sustainable packaging solution have favored the industry. These trends are expected to get reflected in Smurfit Westrock’s second-quarter 2026 results.



However, some of these gains are likely to have been offset by lower volumes in North America and lower box demand. This is expected to hurt Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly results. Even though the company pointed to improving demand and expects volume growth in the second half, the early-2026 volume backdrop shows that recovery can be slower and uneven across regions.



Inflation in freight, energy, and labor and operational downtime are expected to have affected SW’s quarterly performance and free cash flow margin. Pricing actions and cost-saving initiatives are likely to have negated some of these headwinds.

Smurfit Westrock’s Q1 Segmental Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Europe, MEA and APAC’s revenues is pegged at $2.83 billion for the second quarter, indicating an increase from the $2.77 billion reported in the second quarter of 2025. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $384 million. In the prior-year quarter, the segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $372 million.



The estimates for the North America segment’s second-quarter 2026 revenues are pegged at $4.75 billion, whereas it reported $4.65 billion in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $690.8 million, suggesting an 8.1% year-over-year dip.



The LATAM segment’s revenue estimate is pegged at $539 million, suggesting year-over-year growth from $515 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $121.7 million, indicating a rise from the $123 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SW Stock

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Smurfit Westrock this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



SW’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Smurfit Westrock is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SW’s Zacks Rank: SW currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Smurfit Westrock Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 4.5% in the past year against the industry’s 7.3% decline.

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Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +27.17% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chemours’ quarterly earnings are pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year dip of 25%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 69%.



B2Gold Corp. BTG, slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug.6, has an Earnings ESP of +8.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B2Gold’s earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, implying a dip from the 12 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. B2Gold delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.3%.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug.6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Wheaton Precious Metals’ quarterly earnings are pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 79%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.

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Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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