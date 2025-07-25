Smurfit Westrock to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Smurfit Westrock PLC SW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

Smurfit Westrock was formed by the merger of two major paper and packaging industry players, Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, on July 5, 2024. The company started reporting results for the combined company from the third quarter of 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SW’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.92 billion, indicating 3.5% growth from the first quarter's reported figure. The estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 57 cents, indicating a sequential dip from 73 cents. The consensus mark for earnings has moved 9.5% up in the past 60 days.

Factors Likely to Shape SW’s Q2 Results

The demand for corrugated packaging and containerboard for the packaging of essential items, such as food, beverages and medicines, has been stable. Strong growth in e-commerce and rising demand for paper as a sustainable packaging solution have favored the industry. These trends are expected to get reflected in Smurfit Westrock’s second-quarter 2025 results.



However, some of these gains are likely to have been offset by higher recovered fiber, labor and distribution costs, mainly in Europe. This is expected to have hurt Smurfit Westrock’s margins. The company expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.



The merger-related costs are expected to have impacted SW’s second-quarter performance and impacted free cash flow margin. Pricing actions and cost-saving initiatives are likely to have negated some of these headwinds.

Smurfit Westrock’s Q2 Segmental Projection

The company operates under three reportable segments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Europe, MEA and APAC’s revenues is pegged at $2.83 billion for the second quarter, indicating an increase from the $2.58 billion reported in the first quarter of 2025. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $396 million. In the first quarter, the segment reported $389 million.



The estimates for the North America segment’s second-quarter 2025 revenues are pegged at $4.62 billion compared with the $4.67 billion reported in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $753 million, suggesting a dip from the $785 million reported in the first quarter of 2025.



The LATAM segment’s revenue estimate is pegged at $497 million, suggesting a sequential dip from $513 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is $124 million, indicating a rise from the $115 million reported in the prior quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SW Stock

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for Smurfit Westrock this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



SW’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Smurfit Westrock is -2.24%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SW’s Zacks Rank: SW currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Smurfit Westrock Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 3.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 28.8% growth.



Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Pan American Silver PAAS, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +4.90% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for Pan American Silver’s revenues is $766.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 38 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the earnings of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. PAAS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.7%.



Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7, presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenues is $460.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 53.9%.



WPM’s earnings for the second quarter are currently pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 72.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%.



CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 31, currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus mark for CSW Industrials’ first-quarter revenues is $277 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.5%.



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.74 per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 10.9%. CSW Group has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

